With support from The Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation, the fourth episode of “The Movement That Never Was: A People’s Guide to Anti-Racism in the South and Arkansas” covers the wealth gap between black and white families and some of the ways to close it. As the Black Lives Matter movement took to the streets last year, many embraced the campaign to support black-owned businesses, but that same support has been difficult to find for reparations initiatives. This is episode four of five.