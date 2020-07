Governor Asa Hutchinson delivered Friday's coronavirus response briefing from De Queen where he announced the state had recorded another 751 new COVID-19 cases. Hospitalizations increased by another eight, bringing the total to 402. Hot Springs County recorded the most new cases with 145 and Pulaski had 100. Benton and Washington Counties recorded 54 and 51 new cases, respectively. Sebastian County had an additional 42. The governor also discussed commercial lab test wait times.