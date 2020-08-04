Related Program: 
Arkansas Reports Another 784 COVID-19 Cases, 15 More Deaths, Hospitalizations at All-Time High

Arkansas saw an increase of 784 positive cases of COVID-19 today with an additional 15 deaths and 13 more hospitalizations. There are now 526 Arkansans in hospitals across the state, the highest total number since the pandemic began. Governor Asa Hutchinson said the state received more than 5,800 tests in the last 24-hour monitoring period and Arkansas's overall positivity rate is at 8.5 percent. Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero reminded Arkansans they should quarantine following a test until they receive results. Like many other states, Arkansas is working to fight fraud in the pandemic-related unemployment benefits system. Hutchinson said even he was targeted and Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said defrauding efforts are happening on a national scale. The governor also said he's working with state and local officials to start the school year off on Aug. 24 while closely watching other states that have reopened schools earlier than that. Secretary of Education Johnny Key will be present at Wednesday coronavirus response briefing to further discuss school reopening. To watch the full briefing, click here.

State Receives Antigen Testing Machines, But Still Needs Test Kits

By Aug 3, 2020

The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting 787 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hour monitoring period. There were an additional 11 deaths, adding up to a total of 475. The state ended July with more than 194,000 performed tests, just short of the 200,000 goal. Sebastian County once again recorded the most new cases with 87. Washington County had 66 new cases and Benton County had 42.

High School Extracurricular Activities Can Begin Monday, Governor Says

By Jul 31, 2020

The governor announced 752 new cases of COVID-19 across the state, as well as an additional 11 deaths. There are now more than 6,200 active community cases and 11 counties reported at least 20 new cases. There were 81 new cases in Sebastian County, 51 in Benton County and 41 in Washington County. There were more than 7,200 tests administered bringing the month's total to more than 188,000 tests. Governor Asa Hutchinson said he's pleased with increased testing, but he isn't pleased with the overall positivity rate.

State Now Able to Provide City-Level Data on COVID-19 Cases

By Jul 30, 2020

Arkansas recorded another 791 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24-hour monitoring period. Pulaski County reported 73 cases, Sebastian County had 57, Benton County had 47 and Washington County had 37. There were also eight more deaths, but there were fewer people hospitalized and in need of ventilators.  Just fewer than 5,600 tests were returned and 181,000 Arkansas have been tested in the month of July. Dr. Joe Thompson, the president and CEO of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, announced the organization is now able to provide the number of coronavirus cases at a city level.

Arkansans Wonder What's Next As $600 Pandemic Unemployment Benefit Ends

By Jul 31, 2020
Courtesy / U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

With a national unemployment rate of over 11 percent, many people, including thousands of Arkansans, are wondering what happens next as the pandemic unemployment benefit of an extra $600 a week runs out today and congressional lawmakers have yet to come together on what an extension of those benefits will look like. 

Governor Delivers COVID-19 Briefing From Russellville Following Jobs Announcement

By Jul 29, 2020

Governor Asa Hutchinson delivered Wednesday's briefing from Russellville where he announced there were an additional 787 cases of COVID-19 and six more deaths. The number of hospitalizations also increase once again to 508. The governor said the testing numbers from the most recent monitoring period were lower than he would like to see with just more than 4,500 tests administered. Chicot County recorded the most new cases with 152, of which 145 are in a correctional facility. Sebastian County saw 43 new cases, Benton County had 33 and Washington County had 22. Dr.