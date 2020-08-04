Arkansas Reports Another 784 COVID-19 Cases, 15 More Deaths, Hospitalizations at All-Time High

Arkansas saw an increase of 784 positive cases of COVID-19 today with an additional 15 deaths and 13 more hospitalizations. There are now 526 Arkansans in hospitals across the state, the highest total number since the pandemic began. Governor Asa Hutchinson said the state received more than 5,800 tests in the last 24-hour monitoring period and Arkansas's overall positivity rate is at 8.5 percent. Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero reminded Arkansans they should quarantine following a test until they receive results. Like many other states, Arkansas is working to fight fraud in the pandemic-related unemployment benefits system. Hutchinson said even he was targeted and Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said defrauding efforts are happening on a national scale. The governor also said he's working with state and local officials to start the school year off on Aug. 24 while closely watching other states that have reopened schools earlier than that. Secretary of Education Johnny Key will be present at Wednesday coronavirus response briefing to further discuss school reopening. To watch the full briefing, click here.