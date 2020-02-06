Arkansas revenue remains above forecast, last year's figures

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas' finance office says the state's January revenue remained above forecast and above the same month last year. The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration said Tuesday that the revenue was helped by higher-than-expected corporate income and sales tax collections. Arkansas has accumulated a surplus of roughly $94 million since the fiscal year that began July 1. The department says individual income tax collections in January were above the same month last year but below forecast. The state paid out slightly more in individual income tax refunds in January than forecast.



