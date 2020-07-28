Arkansas Sees Record Number of Hospitalizations, Deaths Increase by 20

As the state's cumulative COVID-19 case count climbs over 40,000 with 734 new cases of the virus, Governor Asa Hutchinson also announced 12 additional hospitalizations bringing that total to 501, an all-time high. There were also 20 deaths reported to the Arkansas Department of Health in the last 24-hour monitoring period bring that total to 428. The governor noted today's numbers were not good. The lag in testing results also continues, but Hutchinson said contact tracing is still an effective strategy to fight the virus. To watch the full briefing, click here. Prior to the briefing, the Arkansas Legislative Council gathered for a special meeting where members passed a request for $7 million from the state's CARES Act funding to cover the costs of creating a testing, contact tracing and case management program targeting the Latinx and Marshallese communities. Both groups have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.