Arkansas Sees Record Number of Hospitalizations, Deaths Increase by 20

As the state's cumulative COVID-19 case count climbs over 40,000 with 734 new cases of the virus, Governor Asa Hutchinson also announced 12 additional hospitalizations bringing that total to 501, an all-time high. There were also 20 deaths reported to the Arkansas Department of Health in the last 24-hour monitoring period bring that total to 428. The governor noted today's numbers were not good. The lag in testing results also continues, but Hutchinson said contact tracing is still an effective strategy to fight the virus. To watch the full briefing, click here. Prior to the briefing, the Arkansas Legislative Council gathered for a special meeting where members passed a request for $7 million from the state's CARES Act funding to cover the costs of creating a testing, contact tracing and case management program targeting the Latinx and Marshallese communities. Both groups have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

Coronavirus
COVID-19

Legislators Urged to Approve COVID-19 Response Funding for Latinx, Marshallese Communities

By Jul 27, 2020

The governor, lawmakers and community leaders are urging the Arkansas Legislative Council to meet and approve nearly $7 million in funding for a COVID-19 response plan specifically targeting the state's Latinx and Marshallese communities, which have been disproportionately affected by the outbreak. The plan includes testing, contact tracing and enhanced case management.

Governor Announces $10 Million Investment in Wifi Access Points for Students

By Jul 27, 2020

Governor Asa Hutchinson started today's briefing by announcing 824 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hour monitoring period. There were nine more hospitalizations and seven more deaths related to the virus bringing those totals to 489 and 408, respectively. Nearly 6,000 tests were completed in the last monitoring period bringing the total for the month so far to about 164,000. There are 6,674 total active cases, of which 6,299 are in the community.

State Reports 990 New COVID-19 Cases and Jump in Hospitalizations

By Jul 24, 2020

At Friday's coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson reported 990 new cases of COVID-19, eight additional deaths and the largest single-day jump in hospitalizations with 17. Seven counties reported at least 37 new cases, including Newton County, a sparsely populated, rural area, which had 55 new cases. Hutchinson said Newtown County's population trends older, so the state is investigating whether the infection is spreading in a long-term care facility.

Arkansas Records Another Largest Single-Day Increase of Community COVID-19 Cases

By Jul 23, 2020

On Thursday, Arkansas added 1,013 new cases of COVID-19 to its cumulative total. At yesterday's briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson suggested today's case numbers would be higher due to a data entry issue at the Arkansas Department of Health. Of the new cases, 1,008 were in the community making for the largest single-day increase of those types of cases. Pulaski County reported 113 new cases, Washington County had 76, Benton County had 73 and Sebastian County had 65. Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero said the state's positivity rate is eight percent.

Fayetteville Lawmaker Concerned About Low Testing in Washington County

By Jul 23, 2020
Z. Sitek / KUAF

Rep. Nicole Clowney, D-District 86, represents west Fayetteville and for the past two months she's been concerned about the 25 to 29 percent positivity rate of COVID-19 testing in Washington County when the CDC recommends that figure should be below 10 percent. In this case, a high positivity rate means there aren't enough people being tested. Clowney discusses why that might be and ways to increase testing in the county.