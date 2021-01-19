Arkansas State University Employees Receive COVID-19 Vaccines

Arkansas State University faculty and staff are receiving COVID-19 vaccines…something that is possible due to the work of Arkansas State and several area pharmacies. Governor Asa Hutchinson made changes to the vaccine distribution plan, which allows higher education employees to start getting their first shot of the Pfizer vaccine. Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources Dr. Lori Winn says employees starting receiving vaccinations this past weekend.

“We have had partnerships with a couple of pharmacies and they have been ready to help, which has made the clinics possible. We were very successful over the weekend with our clinic and today is off to a great start.”

First National Bank Arena is where employees are receiving vaccines. Faculty and staff filled out forms expressing interest and received emails from the University or phone calls telling them when to show up. On Tuesday, I talked to several people who received their vaccines. First is Vaughn Endowed Professor of Metabolic Engineering Dr. Argelia Lorence.

“I’ve never been so excited to get a shot before in my life,” says Lorence. “It is a very happy moment because now I can see the light at the end of the tunnel. It means I am getting closer to traveling to Mexico and hug my parents again.”

M.J. Shaw is the women’s golf coach at Arkansas State. Shaw says she is getting the vaccine to keep her family and her players safe.

“We want to make sure that our student athletes stay healthy,” says Shaw. “When they do then we can play tournaments. The most important thing though is making sure everyone is healthy.”

Assistant Professor of Occupational Therapy Dr. Pamela Lewis-Kipkulei gave her reaction after receiving the vaccine.

“With my health conditions, I have been very nervous about this disease and I am elated to be able to get this shot to protect myself and my mother, who lives with me.”

Tomorrow, we will have more reactions from people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine and why they received the shot.

