Arkansas Surpasses 50,000 Cumulative COVID-19 Cases

Aug. 10, 2020 2:20 p.m. — During today's daily COVID-19 update, Gov. Hutchinson reported the state has 50,028 positive cases, an increase of 645 from yesterday. Of those, 13 are in correctional facilities. Hospitalizations decreased by 6 for a total of 508. Arkansas has 555 deaths related to the coronavirus, an increase of 11. Gov. Hutchinson said about half of those are a result of delayed reporting. In the last 24 hours, 5,341 tests were conducted.

Health Secreatry Dr. Jose Romero reported the state has 7,343 active cases. Another 678 Arkansans have recovered, bringing that total to 42,139. There are 117 patients on ventilators, an increase of 2. The counties with the highest number of new cases are Pulaski County with 61, Sebastian County with 52, Garland County with 50, Saline County with 43, Jefferson County with 40, Craighead County with 32, Benton County with 21 and Independence County with 20.

Commerce Secretary Mike Preston said Arkansas continues to an increase in fradulent unemployment insurance claims. If someone has filed a fradulent claim in your name, contact the Department of Workforce Services by calling 501-682-1058, emailing adws.internalaudit@arkansas.gov or filling out a form at dws.arkansas.gov. Sec. Preston said Arkansans with a hold on their account will be receiving additional information in the mail about next steps.

Gov. Huthcinson said Dr. Romero and his team have approved a directive that addresses high school and community youth sports. He those guidelines should be filed and added to ADH's website today.

You can watch the entire daily briefing here.