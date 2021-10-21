Arkansas teen goes missing, could be headed to North Carolina or Illinois

Arkansas State Police need the public's help in finding a missing-endangered Baxter County teen who could possibly be on her way out-of-state.

State Police issued an advisory on Wednesday for 15-year-old Haley Nicole Shell of Gassville. Authorities say Shell has been missing since October 1st and say that she might be trying to get to North Carolina or Illinois.



Shell is described as white with long brown hair, brown eyes, 5'3" tall, and 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing black clothing in the area of Arrowhead Drive in Gassville.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Baxter County Sheriff's Office.

