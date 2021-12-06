Arkansas Virus Numbers in November Include More Vaccinations

For the first time since late September the single-day total of new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas is over 1,000. Hospitalizations are increasing again and flu season is approaching. Arkansas officials are keeping a close eye on developments.
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Northwest campus in Fayetteville is now offering COVID-19 vaccines for kids age 5 to 11. The FDA approved the Pfizer pediatric vaccine earlier this month. The drive-thru clinic in Fayetteville is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Arkansans saw a lower COVID-19 case rate in October, but does that give us the full picture? We hear from Mary Hennigan, assistant editor at ArkansasCovid.com as well as Rachell Sanchez-Smith, a reporter and translator for the website.