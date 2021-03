On this week's edition of Sound Perimeter, University of Arkansas Music Professor Lia Uribe introduces us to virtuosos Valentina Lisitsa as she performs Sergei Rachmaninoff's Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Op. 43 on the piano, Santiago Canon Valencia as he performs Niccolo Paganini's Caprice No. 24 on the cello, and Victor Wooten as he performs The Lesson on the bass.