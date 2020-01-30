Related Program: 
Ozarks At Large

Bach Concert Raises Funds for Heifer International’s Honeybee Program

By 3 hours ago

Lia Uribe, associate professor of music at the University of Arkansas, says the annual Bees for Bach event returns Feb. 2. Donations will be collected to support beehives, bees and beekeeper training as income for families in need.

Sunday, Feb. 2

  • Bees for Bach at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church (Fayetteville) - Free, but donations accepted, 2 p.m.

Music

Super Weekend Offers Many Musical Choices

By Jan 29, 2020

Frost Fest returns this weekend and brings with it a lineup of varied music. Also, plenty of opportunities to see live music instead of the "big game" this weekend.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Fred Hersch's Amazing Journey

By Jan 29, 2020
Courtesy / John Abbott

The Fred Hersch Trio performs at the Walton Arts Center Friday, Jan. 31. Hersch spoke with Robert Ginsburg, host of KUAF's Shades of Jazz, about his music and the coma that kept him off the stage for some time.

Jess Harp and Friends Perform in Bentonville

By Jan 24, 2020
T. Dennis / KUAF

Jess Harp has performed throughout Northwest Arkansas for a year or two. Friday evening, he and his band will perform at the Record in downtown Bentonville. We get a preview of the concert, talk about the band's style, and hear about a debut album in the works.

House of Songs Hosts 2020 Songwriter Summit

By Jan 17, 2020

The House of Songs will host its 2020 Songwriters Summit at 7 p.m. Saturday at Midtown Associates in Springdale. The event will showcase songs co-written this week by participating songwriters at the House of Songs Ozarks. Songwriters Kaia Kater, Oscar Mukerjee, Jane Ellen Bryant, Aaron Smith, Peter More, Dean Owens and Leslie Stevens, and House of Songs Director of Artist Management Graham Weber, came to the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio to give us a preview.

Woody Guthrie Center Plays Baseball

By Jan 13, 2020
Courtesy / Woody Guthrie Center

This week, the Woody Guthrie Center in Tulsa will open a new exhibit about the connections between music and baseball. Bob Santelli, the executive director of the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, is a lead curator for the project.