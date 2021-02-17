Back-to-Back Winter Storms Hit Ozarks, River Valley With Snow, Record Lows

A second winter storm swept through Northwest Arkansas late last night, adding a fresh layer of snow across the region, in some places piling up to 8 inches. We check in with emergency managers in Carroll, Benton and Washington Counties for updates. The extreme winter weather has resulted in extreme demand on the 14-state Southwest Power Pool utility grid resulting in rolling blackouts since Monday. With subzero conditions easing, rotating outages are expected to end. Still residents are asked to continue to conserve energy.