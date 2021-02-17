Related Program: 
Ozarks At Large

Back-to-Back Winter Storms Hit Ozarks, River Valley With Snow, Record Lows

By & 14 minutes ago
  • Sled tracks can be seen on a steep Mt. Sequoyah street after Tuesday night's snowstorm.
    Sled tracks can be seen on a steep Mt. Sequoyah street after Tuesday night's snowstorm.
    J. Froelich / KUAF

A second winter storm swept through Northwest Arkansas late last night, adding a fresh layer of snow across the region, in some places piling up to 8 inches. We check in with emergency managers in Carroll, Benton and Washington Counties for updates. The extreme winter weather has resulted in extreme demand on the 14-state Southwest Power Pool utility grid resulting in rolling blackouts since Monday. With subzero conditions easing, rotating outages are expected to end. Still residents are asked to continue to conserve energy. 

Tags: 
2021 Winter Storm
winter
Winter Storm
Nature
Cold weather
Severe Weather
weather

Related Content

City of Cave Springs Enters Tornado Recovery Mode

By & Nov 1, 2019

The city of Cave Springs in Benton County is recovering from an EF2 tornado which destroyed buildings and tore up trees in the early morning hours of Oct. 20. 

Monday's Tornado Sets Record in Benton County

By Oct 25, 2019
Courtesy / Garrett Lewis

Many Benton County residents spent their week cleaning up damage from Monday's tornado. At 1.5 miles in width, the EF2 twister set a new record. 5NEWS Chief Meteorologist Garrett Lewis tells us more about the tornado and how to prepare for future storms.

Historic Flooding Drowns Farmland

By May 31, 2019
Courtesy / Nathan Rott

Nathan Rott, a national correspondent for NPR, is in Arkansas this week covering the historic flooding in the region. He talked to us yesterday about his work examining the effects the disaster is having on agriculture.

River Valley Faces Long Recovery Following Days of Flooding

By May 29, 2019
Z. Sitek / KUAF

The Arkansas River in the River Valley crested at just below 41 feet Wednesday, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The water rose less than expected, but still beat the previous record of 38 feet. It also damaged nearly a thousand structures of which more than 600 were homes. As the river begins receding, residents and city leaders are undertaking recovery efforts. Volunteers can sign up to help here and monetary donations can be made to the United Way by texting FLOOD2019 to 91999.

Flooding Follows Tornado Outbreak in River Valley

By May 23, 2019
Courtesy / Sandra Unangst

Five EF-1 tornadoes touched down in the River Valley this weekend, including one twister that cut a path down the middle of Fort Smith. The storms damaged dozens of homes, knocked down trees and snapped powerlines. Now, the River Valley is also preparing for flooding along the Arkansas River as water drains from northeast Oklahoma and Tulsa. 