Benton County Officials Form Subcommittee To Discuss Funding Small Business Grants

Members of the Benton County Quorum Court have agreed to form a seven-person subcommittee to discuss using a million dollars of a $3.8 million CARES Act reimbursement to the county to help small businesses. The proposal was made by Justice of the Peace Joseph Bollinger, R-District 7, who says the county should not be sitting on taxpayer money when small business owners need financial assistance. The Finance Committee also recommended using a portion of the funds to hold vaccination clinics at the county fairgrounds.