Related Program: 
Ozarks At Large

Benton County Officials Form Subcommittee To Discuss Funding Small Business Grants

By 58 minutes ago
  • We speak with Justice of the Peace Joseph Bollinger, R-District 7, and Benton County Judge Barry Moehring about potential ways the county could spend a portion of its $3.8 million CARES Act reimbursement.
    We speak with Justice of the Peace Joseph Bollinger, R-District 7, and Benton County Judge Barry Moehring about potential ways the county could spend a portion of its $3.8 million CARES Act reimbursement.

Members of the Benton County Quorum Court have agreed to form a seven-person subcommittee to discuss using a million dollars of a $3.8 million CARES Act reimbursement to the county to help small businesses. The proposal was made by Justice of the Peace Joseph Bollinger, R-District 7, who says the county should not be sitting on taxpayer money when small business owners need financial assistance. The Finance Committee also recommended using a portion of the funds to hold vaccination clinics at the county fairgrounds.

Tags: 
Benton County
Quorum Court

Related Content

Washington County Officials Remain Divided on Best Use of $4.5 Million CARES Act Reimbursement

By Mar 17, 2021
Courtesy / Washington County

Washington County justices of the peace remain divided on the best ways to use a $4.5 million reimbursement from the first round of federal CARES Act funding distributed by the state. Since much of the items the county was reimbursed for were included in the 2020 budget, Democrats on the Quorum Court want to see the money go toward small business aid, hunger relief efforts, and rental and mortgage assistance. The Republican majority says the financial impacts on the county are not fully known and the money should be used for near and long-term county expenses.

NWA Counties Receive $15 Million for Pandemic Related Rental Assistance

By Feb 4, 2021
Courtesy / Hark at Excellerate Foundation

In late January, Benton and Washington Counties received about $8.3 and $7.1, respectively, from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 to provide rental assistance to residents impacted by COVID-19. Both counties are working with local nonprofits to take applications and distribute the money.

As Pandemic Delays Jury Trials Until May, Defendants and Victims Await Justice

By Mar 5, 2021
Stock Image

There have been very few Circuit Court jury trials held across Arkansas in the last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While there have been brief windows of time when those types of in person proceeding were allowed, the Arkansas Supreme Court has suspended all felony jury trials through the end of April. The year long delay is having an impact on everyone involved in local judicial systems.

Benton County Sheriff's Office Holds Book Drive to Restock Jail Library Cart

By Feb 24, 2021

The Benton County Sheriff's Office is holding a book drive this week to restock its library cart at the jail. The sheriff's office stopped offering books to inmates last year because of ongoing vandalism, according to Lt. Shannon Jenkins. Last month, the ACLU of Arkansas released a statement calling on the sheriff's office to lift its book ban because it violates inmates' First Amendment rights. Books can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Friday, Feb. 26.

Planners Propose New Access Route to Northwest Arkansas National Airport

By Feb 18, 2021
Courtesy / XNA/ARDOT

The Arkansas Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration have cleared a final hurdle to construct a new northwest-bound limited access road to Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Benton County.