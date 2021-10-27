Boost your Immunity

It is of course, our immune systems that are crucial to fighting off COVID-19 and any other disease that attacks our body's health. There are lots of people who want to sell you supplements that claim to enhance our immunity. But our immune systems are very, very complicated. Who's to say, if tampering with our immunity in a random way will have a positive or negative effect. We know that the well-researched and proven COVID-19 vaccines do indeed improve our immunity against the virus. But other than that, exercise, eating a healthy Mediterranean diet, rest, and caring for our spiritual wellbeing are the only known ways to boost our immunity. So I hope you will avoid spending money on potentially harmful products. Improving one's immune system sounds good, but as of yet, we are just not smart enough to know how to do it. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.



