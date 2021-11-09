Bringing Big Band Swing to Walton Arts Center

The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas kept moving and performing during the last 20 months. Friday, though, SONA is back home on the Walton Arts Center stage. We check in with music director Paul Hass for a preview.
The musical Come From Away, on stage at Walton Arts Center through the weekend, involves real events connected to the terrorist attacks of September 11th. But the themes of community in the production seem appropriate for 2021, too. We talk with Harter Clingman, a member of the cast, about the show.
Tim Miller is a prolific performer, writer and activist. This week he is in residency at the University of Arkansas and will perform a one-person show at Nadine Baum Studios in downtown Fayetteville Thursday night at 8:00pm.