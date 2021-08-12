BTH: Billions for a New Bridge and Other Infrastructure Projects

For over 90 days this summer, the Hernando de Soto (I-40) bridge was closed due to a major fracture in a steel beam. The closure forced major U.S. commerce to be diverted, and the delays drummed up renewed interest in building a third bridge. TDOT's Bright says a new bridge would cost about $1.5 billion, and with the TDOT's yearly budget of $2 billion, it wouldn't be feasible without federal assistance.

In addition to talking about the bridges and local infrastructure projects, guests also discuss transportation construction funding and mass transit.

