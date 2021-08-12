BTH: Billions for a New Bridge and Other Infrastructure Projects

For over 90 days this summer, the Hernando de Soto (I-40) bridge was closed due to a major fracture in a steel beam. The closure forced major U.S. commerce to be diverted, and the delays drummed up renewed interest in building a third bridge. TDOT's Bright says a new bridge would cost about $1.5 billion, and with the TDOT's yearly budget of $2 billion, it wouldn't be feasible without federal assistance.
In addition to talking about the bridges and local infrastructure projects, guests also discuss transportation construction funding and mass transit.
Copyright 2021 WKNO. To see more, visit WKNO.