BTH: Calls to Reform Government Incentives for Businesses





Currently, the City of Memphis’ corporate incentives do not require businesses to give back to the local community, unlike in other cities such as Atlanta and New York City, says Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer. Sawyer says it is vital that incentive reforms happen so that Memphis can provide more opportunities to community members.











Sawyer joins Memphis City Council member Martavius Jones for this week’s WKNO-TV Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries. Guests discuss corporate incentives, including the argument for incentive reforms.























Listen to the audio version of "Behind the Headlines," broadcast on March 19, 2021.