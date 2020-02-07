BTH: Changes Coming to the Memphis Zoo



Over the years, a lack of parking spaces at the Memphis Zoo have been a source of outrage in Midtown, with historic Overton Park becoming a muddy overflow car lot during the peak season. Memphis Zoo President and CEO Jim Dean says a resolution has been found. The zoo is finally planning to build a parking deck on the Prentiss Place parking lot.





On this week's Behind the Headlines on WKNO-TV, Dean joins host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries to discuss upcoming changes at the zoo, including renovations to some of the exhibits and the possibility of alcohol sales at the attraction.



Wrapping up, Dean talks about the closing of Memphis College of Art (MCA) and the Brooks Museum's move downtown. Dean says the zoo has no plans to occupy the buildings once MCA and Brooks vacate. However, he is eager to forge a partnership with the new property owners. Listen to the audio version of "Behind the Headlines," broadcast on February 7, 2020