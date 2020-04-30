BTH: Chief Operating Officer of Memphis on Reopening the City, More



At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Memphis’ Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen says that many believed that closing nonessential business would be a difficult process but that theory was wrong. McGowen states that the true challenge has been figuring out a balance to reopening the City of Memphis and ensuring that the COVID-19 outbreak does not spike as a result.





McGowen joins host Eric Barnes and The Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries for the week’s WKNO-TV Behind the Headlines; saying that if there is an increase in COVID-19 cases once the City reopens, it’s consensus among elected officials and health officers in the Shelby County and the City of Memphis Joint Task Force that the closures of nonessential business will be reinstated.



In addition, McGowen discusses the short term, as well as, long term initiatives that are being taken by the local, state, and federal government to alleviate the negative effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.





Listen to the audio version of "Behind the Headlines," broadcast on May 1, 2020.