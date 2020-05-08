BTH: COVID-19 Impact on Memphis Businesses

For Memphis businesses, there may be a new "normal" in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kemp Conrad, Principal of Cushman & Wakefield, says that the means of operation for many businesses will likely never return to how they were before the pandemic.
Conrad joins Principal Broker and President of Universal Commercial Darrell Cobbins and host Eric Barnes for this week’s WKNO-TV Behind the Headlines to discuss the impact on Memphis businesses, moving forward.
