BTH: Dr. Manoj Jain on the Coronavirus in Memphis

As Tennessee officials consider reopening the economy, infectious disease specialist Dr. Manoj Jain says that there are certain things to consider before doing so. Dr. Jain joins host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries for this week’s WKNO-TV Behind the Headlines to discuss what needs to be monitored in order to properly reopen, including stabilization of COVID-19 patients and thorough contact tracing measures in place.



In addition, Dr. Jain talks about current Shelby County coronavirus statistics.



