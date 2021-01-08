BTH: Dr. Stephen Threlkeld on COVID-19 and Vaccines

Vaccinations for COVID-19 have begun in the Mid-South, though many people still have concerns about effectiveness and availability. Medical Director for Infectious Disease at Baptist Memorial Health Care Dr. Stephen Threlkeld joins this week’s WKNO-TV Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and The Daily Memphian’s Bill Dries. Dr. Threlkeld discusses the concerns that people have, as well as providing facts and statistics about the new vaccine.





