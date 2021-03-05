BTH: Economic Impact of COVID-19 on Tourism, Business, More

As more people get vaccinated and light can be seen at the end of the pandemic tunnel, tourism is slowly returning to Memphis. Kevin Kane, President and CEO of Memphis Tourism, says that by the fourth quarter of 2021 a majority of companies, as well as the tourism industry, will see a pre-pandemic level of business.

Kane joins the chair of the Downtown Memphis Commission, Deni Reilly, for this week’s WKNO-TV Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries. Guests discuss the economic impact of COVID-19, especially dealing with businesses and Mid-South tourism.

In addition, guests talk about the steps in which the local economy will get back to normal.