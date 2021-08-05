BTH: Future of the Memphis Medical District

The Memphis Medical District Collaborative (MMDC) is a program and an incentives-based company that aims to make the medical district prosperous and viable. As of July 2021, MMDC established a $30 million loan fund for minority developers. Thomas says the funds will help grow the medical district and "have a great economic impact across the City of Memphis."

In addition to talking about the MMDC, the guests talk about new development in the medical district, including affordable housing, a dog park, and more.

