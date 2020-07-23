BTH: The Future of Public Health in Shelby County



On Monday, July 27 a vote will be held on the re-establishment of the Shelby County Public Health Board. Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter says, if initiated, the board will serve in an advisory capacity to the health department, while also advocating health and preventative measures to the community.



Haushalter joins Stephen Threlkeld, Medical Director for Infectious Disease at Baptist Memorial Health, for this week’s WKNO-TV Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries. Guests discuss how the board could help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the future.



In addition, guests talk about how Memphis is batting the COVID-19 pandemic, including concerns about the future of the virus in the Mid-South.





Listen to the audio version of "Behind the Headlines," broadcast on July 24, 2020