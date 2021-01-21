BTH: The Future of Vaccination Distribution in Shelby County





The roll out of COVID-19 vaccines has been slower than expected, which public officials say is the result of a limited national supply chain. Chief Operating Officer for the City of Memphis Doug McGowen says Shelby County is ready to administer as many doses as the state of Tennessee can send.











McGowen join this week’s WKNO-TV Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and The Daily Memphian’s Bill Dries, along with Dr. Jon McCullers, the dean of clinical affairs at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. They discuss the Shelby County Joint Task Force's ongoing work to get vaccines into arms and what future distribution might look like.



















Listen to the audio version of "Behind the Headlines," broadcast on January 21, 2020.