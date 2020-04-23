BTH: Infectious Disease Specialist on COVID-19 in Memphis

As government officials consider reopening the economy, infectious disease specialist Dr. Jain says that there are certain things to look at before doing so. Dr. Jain joins host Eric Barnes and The Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries for the week’s WKNO-TV Behind the Headlines and discusses what all needs to be monitored in order to properly reopen the economy, including stabilization of COVID-19 patients and thorough contact tracing measures in place.





