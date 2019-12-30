BTH: Journalist Roundtable on Charter Schools, Greensward, More



Charter schools have been operating in the Mid-South for about 16 years. Until recently, scaled-down policies and minimal regulations have been placed on them by the Shelby County School Board, says Laura Faith Kebede with Chalkbeat Tennessee.











On WKNO-TV's Behind the Headlines, Kebede joins host Eric Barnes for a journalist roundtable with The New Tri-State Defender’s Karanja Ajanaku and The Memphis Flyer’s Toby Sells. Guests discuss the new regulations placed on charter schools, including a cap on enrollment numbers, which must be met by the next school year. Kebede and guests talk about how this impacts students and parents alike.



In addition, the reporters talk about a pause in the parking construction on the Overton Park Greensward due to a proposed new parking deck which could save two acres of Greensward land.



Wrapping up, guests discuss Shelby County Schools' proposed Peace Force and Mid-South housing.





Listen to the audio version of "Behind the Headlines," broadcast on December 20, 2019