BTH: Journalist Roundtable on Tax Incentives, Schools, Aquifer, More

After 16 years, the U.S. Supreme Court finally heard the Mississippi vs. Tennessee lawsuit over the Claiborne aquifer (a groundwater reservoir lying under eight states, including Miss. and Tenn.) In the lawsuit, Mississippi claims that Tennessee — the City of Memphis in particular — owes them hundreds of millions of dollars in compensation for water taken from the aquifer. Furthermore, they want Tennessee's access to the aquifer restricted and monitored. Bill Dries says that the Supreme Court seems skeptical of Mississippi's claim, but has shown favor to the idea of an agreement between all the states that draw from the Claiborne.

In addition to the aquifer discussion, guests talk about the City of Memphis' tax incentives aimed at acquiring new businesses and the proposal to increase the minimum wage allowed for the new companies that use the incentives.

Guests also discuss school police officers, state education funds, the fight over Greensward and more.

