BTH: Landing in Memphis Keeps Getting Better



After sixty years, Memphis International Airport is undergoing major renovations to its B concourse. Scott Brockman, CEO of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority, says renovations will bring the concourse up to code, better suit modern planes and improve passenger experience.





Brockman joins host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries for this week's WKNO-TV Behind the Headlines show to discusses those and other changes at the major air hub for both passengers and cargo.



Wrapping up, Brockman talks about the technical issues behind Boeing 737 MAX and the effects it the safety groundings have had on both the Memphis airport and the airline industry.







Listen to the audio version of "Behind the Headlines," broadcast on January 24, 2020