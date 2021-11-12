BTH: Local DA on Shelby County's Rising Crime

Weirich discusses the county's efforts to address the increase in crime, in addition to challenges the local court system faces in arresting and convicting criminals.

In March of 2020, the Shelby County court system lowered bail and released come people with misdemeanor charges - in order to combat the rise of COVID-19 cases within the jails.

Weirich says since March 2020 a thousand of those offenders have been rearrested on other crimes.

Weirich also talks about juvenile assessment centers, as well as adolescent crime.

