BTH: Mayor Lee Harris on MATA, Refugee Resettlement, and More



Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris is pushing for improvements to the Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA). Paying for those improvements, however, has come with debate over funding.



Currently, there are two proposals for increasing the MATA budget. One plan, proposed by Harris, would place a fee on individuals and families who own more than two cars, which also targets people who could be contributing to higher carbon emissions. The other plan comes from County Commissioner Willie Brooks and would add $20 to the $50 fee for people to register their vehicles, called the Wheel Tax.



Harris joins host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries for this week's WKNO-TV's Behind the Headlines. Harris discusses both proposals to help MATA, and what sets his plan apart from Brooks.



In addition, Harris talks about signing a refugee resettlement letter, saying “refugees are fleeing countries where their lives are in danger. If the community has resources to help, we will.” Harris adds that there is more to be done to aid refugees.



Wrapping up, Harris discusses plans for a new juvenile facility that has been in the works for a little over a year.





Listen to the audio version of "Behind the Headlines," broadcast on January 10, 2020