BTH: Mayors Strickland and Harris on COVID-19 Vaccinations and More

Though COVID-19 vaccinations are now available, it will likely be a long time before there are enough doses available to end restrictions and ease up on masking, says Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris.







Harris and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland join this week’s WKNO-TV Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and The Daily Memphian’s Bill Dries. Guests discuss the shortage of vaccines, as well as the effectiveness and availability of the vaccine.



In addition, guests talk about the effect the pandemic is having on schools and businesses, and the benefits the COVID-19 vaccine will have.





Listen to the audio version of "Behind the Headlines," broadcast on January 14, 2020.