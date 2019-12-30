BTH: Memphis City Council Chairman Conrad and Incoming Chairwoman Robinson



MLGW has been the public utility provider for Memphis and Shelby County for more than 70 years. But it now faces over $1 billion in deferred maintenance. The Memphis City Council has recently voted to allow a water and gas rate increase.













The City Council's incoming Chairwoman Patrice Robinson says MLGW received rate increases because the company performed an extensive budget and planning study.



Robinson joins current Memphis City Council chair Kemp Conrad for this week’s WKNO-TV Behind the Headlines, with host Eric Barnes and the Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries.



Guests also discuss the expansion to the residency requirement for police and firefighters, allowing city workers to live within two hours of Memphis. Conrad explains why he supports the decision, saying if cities “can’t be safe, [they] can’t be anything.”

Listen to the audio version of "Behind the Headlines," broadcast on December 27, 2019