BTH: Memphis Hospitals Battling COVID-19



On July 16, ICU beds in Shelby County hospitals reached 90% capacity.

Jason Little, president and CEO of Baptist Medical Healthcare, says that the Baptist healthcare system, as well as other local Memphis hospitals, are preparing for a possibility of 100% ICU capacity, due to the rising cases of COVID-19 patients.



Little joins President and CEO Michael Ugwueke of Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare and Reginald Coopwood of Regional One Health for this week’s WKNO-TV Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes. Guests discuss how local Memphis hospitals are preparing for 100% capacity, including turning nonpressurized rooms into negative pressure rooms and plans for using the old Commerical Appeal building.



Wrapping up, guests talk about how the recent death of George Floyd has affected the local hospital systems.



