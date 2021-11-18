BTH: Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland on the City's Crime Problem

Strickland discusses the city's crime rate and recent efforts to reduce it.

The mayor points to the success of Craigmont High School's after school Boys and Girls Club, in which 100 percent of attendees have graduated and obtained employment.

Now, after a major investment, ten other public schools are getting similar after school programs. Strickland says that these programs will be a vital component in ending the juvenile court system's revolving door.

Strickland also talks about the death of Young Dolph and gang violence interventions.

