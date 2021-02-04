BTH: Reopening Schools During the COVID-19 Pandemic





School systems across the country are debating the various learning options associated with the COVID-19 pandemic: in-class, virtual, or having a hybrid arrangement. The Co-founder and CEO of Instruction Partners, Emily Freitag, says a majority of schools are opting for the hybrid model. However, whichever choice school leaders make, quality of learning will be an issue, and failures to address the differences, says Freitag, could "cause generational challenges".



Freitag joins the Founder and CEO of Freedom Prep Charter Schools, Roblin Webb, and Research Analyst for the Center on Reinventing Public Education, Sean Gill, on this week’s WKNO-TV Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes.







Webb says Freedom Prep Charter Schools are operating under virtual learning and have seen that one of the biggest challenges in her schools (as well as across the nation) is attendance, especially with elementary and middle schools. Webb adds that there is a clear correlation between parent supervision and attendance.







In addition, guests go in-depth on how schools can safely and effectively reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the challenges and benefits of having all schools resuming in-class learning.











Listen to the audio version of "Behind the Headlines," broadcast on February 5, 2020.



