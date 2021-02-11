BTH: School Closings Have Pandemic-Sized Impact on Students

Dr. Mary McDonald, Board Chair of the Urban Child Institute, says school closings have taken a major toll on students, from their social lives to their academic performance. Nationally, schools have also seen an increase of students with mental illness.



Dr. McDonald joins Dr. Jon McCullers, Pediatrician-in-Chief at Le Bonheur, on this week’s Behind the Headlines on WKNO-TV with host Eric Barnes. Guests discuss how schools might reopen safely and effectively under CDC and local health department guidelines.























Listen to the audio version of "Behind the Headlines," broadcast on February 12, 2020.