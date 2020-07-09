BTH: SCS Superintendent on Reopening Schools During COVID-19 Pandemic

In June, the Shelby County Schools (SCS) board approved the purchase of 90,000 devices, which will allow students to virtually attend a classroom and continue their education. Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray says the devices are one means “the SCS school system is trying to maintain the health and safety of students and teachers” – the main missions of SCS as they reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Ray joins this week’s WKNO-TV Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries. Dr. Ray discusses COVID-19 concerns being raised by teachers and parents (through meetings and surveys) as SCS sets August 10th as the first day back for students. Dr. Ray describes some of the measures that SCS is taking to protect the staff and students, including a mask requirement for anyone on campuses, as well as temperature checks.