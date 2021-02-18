BTH: Shelby County Board of Education Chair Miska Clay Bibbs on Reopening

The Shelby County Schools district (SCS) has resorted to virtual learning for nearly a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, the decision was made that all Shelby County schools will resume in-person learning on March 1. However, the chairwoman for the Shelby County Board of Education Miska Clay Bibbs says that parents can still choose to have their children remain in virtual learning. Over 70% have said they would.

Bibbs joins this week’s WKNO-TV Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries to discuss what reopening SCS means for teachers, parents, students and the community.



In addition, Bibbs reveals the extra measures that SCS is taking to ensure every student continues to have the same level of education whether virtually or in-person.



















Listen to the audio version of "Behind the Headlines," broadcast on February 18, 2021.

