BTH: Shelby County Sheriff Bonner on Recruitment, Juveniles, More

Memphis' de-annexation of South Cordova and other areas could affect police coverage for more than 12,000 residents. That job will transfer to the Shelby County Sheriff office, where Sheriff Floyd Bonner estimates 51 new officers will be needed to patrol those newly de-annexed neighborhoods.
On this week's Behind the Headlines on WKNO-TV, Bonner addresses a variety of topics, from recruitment to residency requirements.
He also discusses some of the reasons for Shelby County's juvenile crime rate and plans for a new juvenile detention center.
In addition, Bonner says that the Shelby County Sheriff’s office will still work with the Memphis Police Department in an effort to combat the ongoing problem of highway shootings.
Wrapping up, Bonner talks about the Consent Decree and ICE.