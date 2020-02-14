BTH: State Lawmakers on Medicaid Expansion, School Vouchers, and More



Over a month into this year's legislative session, state representatives are considering some big proposals, including the expansion of Medicaid and whether Gov. Bill Lee's school voucher program should be rescinded. State Representative Jesse Chism and House Minority Leader Karen Camper say there is bipartisan support to move the needle on the state's Medicaid program and push other common agendas such as criminal justice reform.



The two Democrats join host Eric Barnes and The Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries for this week's WKNO-TV Behind the Headlines show to also weigh in on the development of a western Tennessee megasite.



This episode also includes their discussion on how to balance a "tough on crime" approach with one that seeks to reduce the number of those caught in the legal system.

