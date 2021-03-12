BTH: Tax and the City -- a Tale of Enticement





Tax breaks, grants and assistance programs are among the enticements cities use to lure companies to relocate.



The City of Memphis has for years debated the need for corporate incentives and how they should be doled out. Reid Dulberger, President and CEO of Economic Development Growth Engine, says it’s crucial to keep incentives because it makes financial sense for businesses that would otherwise settle in other communities, some adjacent to Memphis.



Dulberger joins Memphis City Council member Worth Morgan for this week’s WKNO-TV Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries. Guests discuss programs and incentives to obtain new business in Memphis, as well as the debate surrounding such practices.



Listen to the audio version of "Behind the Headlines," broadcast on March 11, 2021.

