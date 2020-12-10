BTH: Terri Freeman Reflects on Six Years Leading Civil Rights Museum

After six years of leading the National Civil Rights Museum, Terri Lee Freeman plans to take a new job at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African-American History & Culture in Baltimore, Md.



On this week’s WKNO-TV Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and The Daily Memphian’s Bill Dries, Freeman discusses the social, political, and racial issues that the museum has expounded on over the past six years; saying that the MLK50 celebration has to be one of her biggest accomplishments at the Civil Rights Museum.

Wrapping up the show, Freeman talks about how COVID has affected one of Memphis' most important cultural attractions.

Listen to the audio version of "Behind the Headlines," broadcast on December 10, 2020.

