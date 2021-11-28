BTH: TN Legislators on COVID, Crime, Schools, More

Every decade, after all the new census data is collected, the state evaluates local districts to see if they are candidates for redistricting - based on the new population numbers. Tennessee House Representatives Dwayne Thompson (District 96) and John Gillespie (District 97) both agree that the population growth in Memphis has been stagnant in comparison to middle Tennessee, meaning that Memphis may lose a seat in the TN House.

Thompson and Gillespie join this week's WKNO-TV Behind the Headlines, with Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries and host Eric Barnes. Guests discuss Tennessee legislation on the recent special session, COVID-19 regulations, schools, and more.

