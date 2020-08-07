BTH: University of Memphis Adjusts to Pandemic for the Fall



Students will predominately be taking classes online when the University of Memphis' fall semester begins August 17. University President David Rudd will be closely monitoring COVID-19 metrics such as infection rates, hospitalizations and testing capacity to determine if more in-person learning can take place down the line.

Rudd joins this week's WKNO-TV Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries. Rudd talks about changes the university has made to maintain the health and safety of students and staff.



They also discuss challenges to bring back collegiate sports and fans.





Listen to the audio version of "Behind the Headlines," broadcast on August 7, 2020