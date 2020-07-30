BTH: Upcoming Election Season VS. COVID-19

Absentee voting in Shelby County is changing, following concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic and the upcoming election season. Voters can now enroll for the mail-in ballot if they are worried about COVID-19 and attending a polling facility. Linda Phillips, the Administrator of Elections for the Shelby County Election Commission, says that due to the pandemic and changes to absentee voting, the Shelby County Election Commission is expecting a major increase with mail-in ballots.
Phillips joins this week’s WKNO-TV Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries. Guests talk about the other changes to absentee and in-person voting, as a result of COVID-19. Phillips says that polling places are prepared for in-person voting by providing disposable pens for voting, well-stocked pumps of hand sanitizer, as well as protective plexiglass barriers between workers and voters.
Wrapping up the show, guests compare previous elections to the upcoming general and presidential elections.