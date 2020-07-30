BTH: Upcoming Election Season VS. COVID-19

Absentee voting in Shelby County is changing, following concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic and the upcoming election season. Voters can now enroll for the mail-in ballot if they are worried about COVID-19 and attending a polling facility. Linda Phillips, the Administrator of Elections for the Shelby County Election Commission, says that due to the pandemic and changes to absentee voting, the Shelby County Election Commission is expecting a major increase with mail-in ballots.

