BTH: What does Economic Recovery Look Like During COVID-19?

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the Mid-South economy to take a hit. Beverly Robertson, President and CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber, says that small businesses and the hospitality industry in Memphis are some of the most economically affected businesses.



Robertson joins Chief Economic Development Officer of the Greater Memphis Chamber, Ted Townsend, for this week’s WKNO-TV Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries. Guests discuss steps towards economic recovery in Memphis, including ways to grow the Mid-South market and stabilize businesses that have been affected by COVID-19.

In addition, guests discuss the city's PILOT program, which adds incentives for new businesses to move to Memphis.

Listen to the audio version of "Behind the Headlines," broadcast on February 25, 2021.