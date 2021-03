More Arkansans are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines. On Monday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced all categories in Phase 1B will not be able to receive a shot. That category includes workers in essential government services, grocery store and meal delivery, postal and package delivery, public transit, houses of worship and manufacturing. The governor also expanded vaccine eligibility to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, who had originally been placed in Phase 1C. Food service workers, like restaurant and bar employees, remain in category 1C.