Camping Cuisine

I asked Mary Royer Hays for some advice on what to eat on your next hiking, camping or paddling trip. Mary works at Outdoors Inc. This Memphis outfitter has been helping Memphians plan their outdoor adventures since 1974.

Mary says healthy snacks like fruit, veggies, nuts, cheeses, salami, salads, sandwiches and quinoa bowls are all excellent sources of fuel for an outdoor adventure. She recommends packing each item in individual servings for easy transporting and eating.

The more prep work you do at home makes for a nicer experience when you get outside. Mary likes to wash and cut all fruits and veggies and so they are ready to eat. She cooks items like rice and quinoa at home and heats it up at the campground or on the trail with a backpacking camp stove.

Mary said that these days, there are many great food brands offering easy to prepare tasty meals for camping. Good To Go is one of many brands that Outdoors Inc. carries. They make dehydrated meals like Chicken Gumbo, Cuban Rice Bowl, Chicken Pho and Mushroom Risotto. All you need to do is add water.

Mary suggests bringing wipes or hand sanitizer to clean off hands before eating.

Mary offers one last piece of advice. Always remember to pack out your trash if you have any or see any. We want to keep our wilderness wild and beautiful and always make as little impact on our planet as possible.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

Outdoors Inc. has two stores in Memphis. Visit outdoorsinc.com for more information.

